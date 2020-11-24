Christmas on the Mountain hopes to make Christmas morning happy and bright for hundreds of local families — and they need the community’s help to make that happen.
Now in its 20th year, the nonprofit organization depends on donations of toys and money to succeed each year.
Big Red Barrels are now in place around the county. Unwrapped toys and gifts for children — babies to teens — can be placed in the barrels to be wrapped and gifted this holiday season. Donations of money are also appreciated. Visit christmasonthemountain.org for more information.
Donation barrels can be found at the following businesses:
Abuela's Cuban Cafe, 59 S. Main St., Suite 102
Advanced Termite & Pest Control, 1617 Hwy. 70 E.
Bramble Berry Café, 2444 Genesis Rd., Suite 101
Christian Academy of the Cumberlands, 325 Braun St.
Community Table, 126 Stonehenge Dr., Unit B-1, in the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade
Crossville First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St.
Dogwood Exchange, 92 E. First St.
Dollar General, 21 Stone Burks Lane, Lake Tansi
Dollar General, 146 Woodmere Mall
Exit Rockytop Realty, 2348 N. Main St.
FFG Community Center, 7827 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade
First National Bank, 386 N. Main St.
Flying Pig, 229 Interstate Dr., Suite 102
Fun Zone in Crossville Outlet Center, 228 Interstate Dr.
New Colossus Academy (Crossville), 140 Rome Rd.
Northside Family Dentistry, 143 Matherly St.
Paparito's Southwest Grill, 103 Cumberland Plaza
Peg Broadcasting, 961 Miller Ave.
Scarlet Auto Sales, 157 S. Main St.
Shadden Tire North, 2328 N. Main St.
Shadden Tire South, 584 S. Main St.
SmartBank (Progressive Savings Bank), 4929 Peavine Rd., # 108, Fairfield Glade
SmartBank (Progressive Savings Bank), 860 N. Main St.
Cumberland County Soil Conservation District, 314 Old Jamestown Hwy.
The Chop Shop, 296 West Ave.
Cumberland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St.
Willow Catering, 5409 Peavine Rd., Fairfield Glade
Wyndham,100 Stonehenge Dr., Fairfield Glade
Everyone is also invited to the annual Toy Wrapping Party, set Dec. 12 at the Old Ford Dealership, 269 N. Main St, beginning at 8 a.m. until all the toys are wrapped.
