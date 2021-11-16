Christmas on the Mountain’s toy collection barrels can now be found throughout Cumberland County.
“We will be collecting new, unwrapped toys from our community for hundreds of needy children in Cumberland County,” said Sean Driscoll, Christmas on the Mountain president.
Toy donation barrel locations are:
Fairfield Glade
• Dawg Umm Food Truck at
• Dollar Tree on Peavine Rd.
• Community Table, 126 Stonehenge Dr. Unit B-1
• Wyndham Welcome Center, 100 Stonehenge Dr.
• SmartBank, 4929 Peavine Rd., Suite 108
• Willow Catering, 5409 Peavine Rd.
Crossville
• Chop Shop, 296 West Ave.
• Christian Academy of the Cumberlands, 325 Braun St.
• The Flying Pig, 229 Interstate Dr., Suite 102
• Fun Zone in VF Mall, 228 Interstate Dr.
• Shadden Tire North, 2328 N. Main St.
• Shadden Tire South, 584 S. Main St.
• EXIT Rocky Top Realty, 2348 N. Main St.
• Abuela’s Kitchen, 228 Interstate Dr., Suite 123
• Jan’s Wine and Liquor, 957 West Ave., Suite 107
• Edward Jones Financial Advisor, 1364 Interstate Dr., Suite 103
• Crossville First United Methodist Church, 100 Braun St.
• Bramble Berry Café, 2444 Genesis Rd.
• Paparito’s Southwest Grill, 103 Cumberland Plaza
• Peg Broadcasting, 961 Miller Ave.
• Dollar General, 4528 Hwy. 127 N.
• Soil Conservation Service, 314 Old Jamestown Hwy.
• Jason Lewis, 2267 N. Main St.
• SmartBank, 860 N. Main St.
Downtown Crossville
• Scarlett’s Collision Center, 20 Hwy. 70 E.
• Crossville City Hall
• 2 N. Main St.
The group’s annual wrapping party is Dec. 11.
