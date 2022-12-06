Christmas is on the loose starting this week at the Library. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Cumberland Swing Experience will perform. While on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Library will host the Cumberland County Playhouse T-3 Glee choir, followed by the Cumberland County Community Chorus on Monday, Dec. 12. All concerts take place at noon. Mark your calendars for these tremendous performances.
Great New Books
Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy
A companion to McCarthy's The Passenger that both supplements and subverts it. Alice Western—now known as Alicia, her birth certificate changed via her brother's counterfeiter pal, John Sheddan—is a brilliant mathematician, at work on a doctorate even as a teenager. Although, her mind has melted. In this series of dialogues with a psychiatrist, she reveals herself to be thoroughly self-aware.
“Mental illness is an illness. What else to call it? But it's an illness associated with an organ that might as well belong to Martians for all our understanding of it."
Still, the seemingly very real friend she calls the Thalidomide Kid turns out to be one of many hallucinations that show up to keep Alicia company. Which is an interesting turn, since it seems the kid also visited her brother, Bobby, in the predecessor novel.
Is Bobby's life also a hallucination, a dream?
Alicia does suggest that Bobby may still be lying in a coma following an auto-racing accident in Italy. For Alicia—who’s just 20-years-old—mathematics is both a defense and a curse, something she's given up. But not easily, as she tells Dr. Cohen, "I think maybe it's harder to lose just one thing than to lose everything." One thing that does seem to be uncomfortably real is her incestuous relationship with Bobby, which she reveals to Dr. Cohen in small, enigmatic bits seeded with defiant assertions that her conscience is untroubled.
“I knew that I would love him forever. In spite of the laws of Heaven."
Some of her defenses melt a little toward the end, when—having revealed some of the cracks in her psyche—she asks Dr. Cohen to hold her hand. That’s because, as McCarthy writes in a characteristically gnomic phrase, "that's what people do when they're waiting for the end of something."
A grand puzzle, and grandly written at that, about shattered psyches and illicit dreams.
A Dangerous Business by Jane Smiley
From the beloved Pulitzer Prize-winning and best-selling author comes a rollicking murder mystery set during the Gold Rush in California, as two young prostitutes follow a trail of missing girls.
Ever since her husband was killed in a bar fight, Eliza Ripple has been working in a brothel. It seems like a better life, at least at first. The madam, Mrs. Parks, is kind, the men are relatively well behaved and Eliza has attained what few women have: financial security. But when the dead bodies of young women start appearing outside of town, a darkness descends that she can't resist confronting.
Side by side with her friend Jean, and inspired by her reading, Eliza pieces together an array of clues to try to catch the killer. This is all while juggling clients who begin to seem more and more suspicious.
Eliza and Jean are determined not just to survive but to find their way in a lawless town on the fringes of the Wild West—a bewitching combination of beauty and danger—as what will become the Civil War looms on the horizon.
As Mrs. Parks says, “Everyone knows that this is a dangerous business, but between you and me, being a woman is a dangerous business, and don't let anyone tell you otherwise.”
Library Laugh I
Who profited the most on Black Friday?
-Everyone who stayed home!
Libraries=Information
According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, one of the biggest culprits of water pollution is water runoff from homes. But how does it happen?
Impervious surfaces like cement direct excess water onto roads and into rivers, and the runoff picks up toxic chemicals, dirt, trash and disease along the way.
Choose wood decking over concrete, interlocking bricks and paver stones for walkways. Wood decking allows water to drain into the soil, where it can be absorbed into grass and gravel areas. And if you can redirect downspouts away from driveways and onto grassy areas, that also helps prevent unnecessary water runoff.
Library Laugh II
What did the turkey say to the computer?
-Google, google, google!!!
Stingy Schobel Says
Many of us soak our cookware in water for several hours or overnight to loosen baked-on food to make clean up easier. While that does work to loosen grime, it also can warp the pan over time, making it defective and difficult to use. To protect your cookware investment, allow your frying pan to cool to room temperature, then immerse it in water for several minutes. That should be enough soaking time to make cleanup easier without risking any damage to the pan. And if you need a little extra help, sprinkle baking soda for abrasion and scrub away.
Commented
