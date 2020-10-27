Once again, the holidays are approaching — and jewelry artist and Art Guild at Fairfield Glade member George Gallant is offering special chain mail weave that captures the season.
Those taking his class at Plateau Creative Arts Center will make a charming bracelet that captures the special colors of the season.
The three-hour class, open to students at all skill levels, will be from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 19.
Gallant calls the bracelet “Christmas Joy.” The bracelet includes the red, yellow, blue, orange and purple colors of the season to represent the ornaments and string-along lights, while green reflects the tree branches and garland.
These are all woven into a silver chain that shines like tinsel, bringing it all together in just the right way. It will be sure to become a favorite piece of jewelry worn at this time of the year.
Just a beginner? No problem. Although it may look complicated with three sizes of jump rings, Gallant will demonstrate how to make it simple. This chain will be a beautiful addition to anyone’s collection.
Tools will be provided for use. The attractive bracelet includes the popular magnetic clasp.
The weave adapts easily to make a necklace. Extra jump rings will be available for purchase.
Kits, which are provided for a fee of $20 payable to the instructor, include enough materials to make a 9-inch (extra-large) bracelet.
For those who decide they want tools of their own, assistance will be provided to locate what’s just right for each individual.
Eye protection is recommended but not supplied.
The cost for the class is $30 for Art Guild members and $35 for guests. Space is limited: the maximum class size is six students.
To register, drop by the Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
