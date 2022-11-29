Historic Rugby & its volunteers have been working to turn the Victorian village into a holiday delight. This year, Christmas at Rugby includes several new attractions, including a home tour.
Guests will be welcomed by lamp-light to the Victorian era gem that is Rugby, 1880 until now. There will be two chances to tour the community, Dec. 3 and 10.
Event hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Eastern both Saturdays. Admission is $20. Children 10 and under are admitted free.
A free concert will be given at 8 p.m. both Saturdays by country artist Mike McGill in the 100-seat Visitor Centre's Rebecca Johnson Theatre.
Tours of decorated historic buildings and select private homes are included in the admission. Also there is a 4 p.m. service of Lessons & Carols at Christ Church both Saturdays, as well as food trucks for nourishment and a Community Tree-Lighting at the gazebo next to Kingstone Lisle, Rugby's founder's home.
Tickets for Christmas at Rugby available online at historic-rugby-inc-3.quare.site and at the door the day of the tours.
Historic Rugby, located in nearby Morgan County, was founded in 1880 by English author Thomas Hughes as an experimental utopian colony. Visit www.historicrugby.org to learn more.
