The Cumberland County Community Chorus winter concert series will close Dec. 17 with a performance at Art Circle Public Library, Crossville.
Under the leadership of new director David Garrison, the chorus and accompanist Anneta Deck returned to the stage with fresh music and vocal arrangements Dec. 4-5 at Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church.
The chorus performed with the Plateau Ringers Handbell Choir at these venues and in Crossville the following day at First United Methodist Church.
The downtown Crossville concert also featured the Stone Memorial High School Choir, under the direction of Blake Saldana.
All chorus performances are free and open to the public.
Donations, which help support music scholarships for Cumberland County students, are welcome.
Visit cumberlandcountycommunitychorus.org or the group’s Facebook for more information.
The Cumberland County Community Chorus is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Its mission is to inspire excellence in choral music, enrich lives through singing and support music education in the schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.