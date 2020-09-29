Cue the music! The Plateau Women’s Chorus has commissioned a composer to write an original composition for them.
Their mission, “to promote music written for and by women,” continues, even when live performances by the choir are temporarily postponed until 2021. The PWC will have a particularly exciting reason to sing when audiences again gather for vocal performances because they commissioned a well-published female composer, Heather Sorenson, to write music especially for Plateau Women’s Chorus.
The choral music composition will have its world premiere in 2021 with the Plateau Women’s Chorus and orchestra. The composer plans to be in attendance, and her celebratory anthem will magnify the joy of returning to the concert hall.
Sorenson is an internationally known composer, arranger and orchestrator whose works are performed in churches, schools, universities, concerts and competitions worldwide. She is contracted by the Hal Leonard Corporation, the largest print music publisher in the world, and has hundreds of compositions in print for choir, piano and orchestra. She easily navigates both the traditional and contemporary genres of Christian music, often combining the two for a unique blend that has become her artistic fingerprint. Sorenson served as an adjunct music professor at Baylor University and is a frequent guest speaker and conductor. She makes her home in the Dallas, TX, area with her beloved (and very vocal) beagle, Lucy.
Beverly and Dave Brenner of Fairfield Glade are the sponsors of the commission. It is dedicated to the memory and legacy of their parents, Dennis and Magdalene Brenner and Al and Verna Iverson. Dave and Beverly’s parents grew up during the Great Depression and raised their children with unwavering moral values and a strong work ethic. The love of God, family, others and country formed the pillars of their beliefs.
Dennis Brenner built the largest accounting firm in Oregon and Magdalene did the bookkeeping. Al Iverson served in World War II as a fighter pilot in the Pacific Theater. He subsequently became an owner and operator of a trout processing company in southern Idaho, while his wife, Verna, helped support the family as a schoolteacher. Music was an integral part of their families, and Beverly and Dave remain active singing in church and the community. It is their hope that you will enjoy this special music composition and the legacy that it represents.
The Plateau Women’s Chorus is eagerly anticipating the premier of Sorenson’s choral composition and getting back to Tuesday afternoon rehearsals. In November, the PWC Board will determine if they will return to singing in February or wait until September 2021. During their spring and fall concert seasons, weekly rehearsals are 4-6 p.m. at Crossville First United Methodist Church. Rehearsals are energizing, creative, rewarding and instructive. Singers strive to improve posture, breathing, vocal range, presentation and more.
Dana Beal, founder and director of the Plateau Women’s Chorus, invites you to contact her about an audition for 2021 membership. Auditions will take place once the concert season is approved. At the audition, you will meet the director and talk about your singing experiences. Auditionees are checked for range and placement within the choir. Concert seasons are just three months long, so some music reading ability is important. Potential soloists are asked to sing (a cappella) a passage of their choice.
To sign up for a future audition, email Dana Beal, director, at plateauwomenschorus@gmail.com, or phone/text 305-393-2278.
For more information, go to PWC-Plateau Women’s Chorus on Facebook.
