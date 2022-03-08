March is Women’s History Month, and Art Circle Public Library is proud to have a display in the cabinets, commemorating this month, at the Library’s main entrance.
In addition, there is a selection of books near the circulation desk which highlight the accomplishments of some of these women.
Also, while at the library, take time to admire the art talents of the Cumberland County Schools students. Their works of art will be on display throughout the library in March and April. Each school is represented by a selection of art.
While viewing, take the time to vote for your favorite senior artist.
Prizes will be awarded to the winners.
Library Laugh I
What do you call a pony with a cough? A little hoarse.
Stingy Schobel Says
Are pesky insects eating away at your household plants? There’s no need to spray them with chemical insecticides.
Instead, head to your pantry and grab self-rising flour. Sprinkle a light dusting of the flour all over the plant, and leave it alone.
When insects attempt to eat the leaves from the plant, they’ll ingest some of the flour as well. The natural leavening agent — baking soda — is mixed with the flour and expands when in contact with moisture, so insects that eat self-rising flour will quickly die as it expands in their stomach.
Great New Books
The Lightning Rod by Brad Meltzer. Remember Meltzer’s No. 1 New York Times best-selling The Escape Artist, which saw U.S. Air Force mortician Jim “Zig” Zigarowski desperately seeking mercurial U.S. Army artist-in-residence Nola Brown? He’s seeking her again in this follow-up. As he prepares the body of star military man Archie Mint, killed while trying to prevent a robbery at his home, Zig realizes that Archie had a connection both to Nola and to a top-secret military group that could compromise the nation. Finding Nola requires linking up with her equally difficult brother.
The Wok by J Kenji Lopez-Alt. Clocking in at over 600 pages, this cookbook is a fitting follow-up to López-Alt’s James Beard Award-winning The Food Lab, which covered an array of techniques but no wok-based recipes. Using a similar, science-informed approach, López-Alt demonstrates here not just how to use a wok but why certain tools, techniques, and approaches work better than others. The recipes include Chinese-, Korean-, Thai-, Vietnamese- and Japanese-inspired dishes and incorporate precise directions for preparation, cooking techniques, and kitchen organization. An extensive introduction provides guidance on selecting a wok and stocking a pantry with essential and optional ingredients. Sidebars, reference charts, and ingredient-specific guidance ensure that budding chefs will develop the skill and understanding to confidently produce stir-fried, steamed, braised, and deep-fried dishes. Readers interested in the science behind a successful wok-based meal will appreciate the way López-Alt experiments with techniques to determine how to achieve the best results in a home kitchen. A section of no-cook sides at the end of the cookbook ensures that even a wok novice can produce a balanced menu.
Shadow’s Reel by C.J. Box. A moose-poaching incident investigated by Wyoming Game Warden Joe Pickett turns out to be ugly — a local game warden has been tortured to death — just as a bland, unmarked package delivered to the library proves traumatic. When it’s opened by Joe’s wife, Marybeth, it contains the devastatingly awful photo album of a Nazi official. Where did it come from, and what does it mean for the entire Pickett family as Thanksgiving approaches?
Library Laugh II
Where do ghosts prefer to swim? Lake Erie.
Libraries=Information
Myths about shingles, continued ...
Myth 3: If you think you have shingles, it’s best to wait it out. On the contrary, see a health care provider as soon as possible. Antiviral medications can significantly lesson one’s pain and are most effective when taken as soon as possible.
Myth 4: Shingles isn’t that serious. On the contrary, shingles isn’t usually mild. Although it may run its course within a month, a red rash isn’t the worst of it. In most cases the blisters come with deep pain that can be debilitating, reducing a person’s ability to go about their day.
Myth 5: Shingles looks like one thing: a red rash. This is typical. However, some people experience pain without a red and blister-filled rash. Most of the time, though, sufferers experience burning and tingling on one side of the body, often on the back, chest or stomach. Shingles can also cause fever, chills, bad headaches, muscle weakness and other pain.
Myth 6: You don’t need to worry about being contagious. Shingles isn’t contagious. But the virus that causes it is quite contagious and can be spread easily by way of droplets dispersed in the air when someone talks or breathes. It can also spread if someone comes in contact with the virus-causing skin blisters. People with shingles cannot spread the virus before rash blisters appear or after the rash crusts, the CDC notes.
