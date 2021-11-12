There are more than 15,000 titles to choose from at this year’s annual Wharton Association Book Sale.
The sale, a benefit of the May Cravath Wharton Association, will be from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 13; and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in the Blue Barn at Main St. and W. Lake Rd., just behind the new Uplands Wellness Center on W. Lake Rd. in Pleasant Hill.
The public encouraged to arrive early in the day for the best selection.
Book sale categories include a wide selection of fiction, mystery, biography, art, architecture, photography and music, handicrafts, hobbies and how-to, travel, reference, cooking, diet and nutrition, health and fitness, science, history, politics and current events, gardening, nature, wildlife, environment, sports, Tennessee lore, psychology, philosophy, religion and spirituality, hymnals and Bible study.
Also included are a huge assortment of children’s books as well as lots of music and movie CDs and DVDs.
Most titles are $1. Special books, including book sets and collectors’ books, are priced slightly higher.
Children’s books are 50 cents or less, and all Bibles are free.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the mission of the Wharton Association, which strives to uphold the legacy of Dr. May Cravath Wharton, “Doctor Woman of the Cumberlands” and founder of Cumberland Medical Center.
This and other Wharton sales held each year provide scholarships to area students and assist with specific needs in the wider community.
