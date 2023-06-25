DSC04791.JPG

Kids of all ages are invited to show off their Red, White & Blue in the annual Children’s Fourth of July Parade, sponsored by The Crab-Orchard Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Line up begins July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre on Main St. The parade ends at the Depot.

The Pro-Troop Rally and Crab-Orchard Chapter NSDAR Fourth of July Children’s Parade will return for 2023, with plans in place for a July 4 event.

Debbie Towns launched the Pro-Troop Rally in 2006, bringing together music, speakers and organizations to honor the military. This year’s event is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the Cumberland County Courthouse lawn.

The celebration will include recognition of all military branches. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and enjoy the event.

The Crab-Orchard Chapter of the NSDAR will also present its Fourth of July Children’s Parade.

This is primarily a walking parade for children up to age 12. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and battery-powered vehicles and travel along Main St. from the Palace Theatre to the Crossville Depot.

No internal combustion motorized vehicles will be allowed.

Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Palace Theatre.

Tags

Trending Video