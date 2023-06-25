The Pro-Troop Rally and Crab-Orchard Chapter NSDAR Fourth of July Children’s Parade will return for 2023, with plans in place for a July 4 event.
Debbie Towns launched the Pro-Troop Rally in 2006, bringing together music, speakers and organizations to honor the military. This year’s event is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the Cumberland County Courthouse lawn.
The celebration will include recognition of all military branches. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and enjoy the event.
The Crab-Orchard Chapter of the NSDAR will also present its Fourth of July Children’s Parade.
This is primarily a walking parade for children up to age 12. Children are encouraged to decorate their bikes and battery-powered vehicles and travel along Main St. from the Palace Theatre to the Crossville Depot.
No internal combustion motorized vehicles will be allowed.
Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Palace Theatre.
