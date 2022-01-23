What gives more unadulterated joy than cuddling a newborn baby? Tell me if you can. An obstetrician once remarked to me that he considered the birth of every child a miracle. The psalmist of old states that children are a heritage of the Lord.
As the wife of a minister and the mother of three, I have taught both young and older children for many years. In return, they taught me. I have learned that children absorb and mimic what they see and hear just like a sponge soaks up water, whether helpful or harmful. Adjectives such as alert, curious, inquisitive and loving apply to them. They are also honest unless they learn otherwise; dishonesty is a learned behavior. The following examples represent a few of many I could recount, for all are etched permanently in my heart and prove these characteristics beyond any shadow of doubt.
On one serenely perfect spring morning after bidding our overnight guests goodbye, I instructed our two daughters to carry their young brother outside and care for him while I tidied up the house. They willingly complied. I peeped through the window every few minutes to see how things were progressing. After a while, I happened to look out just as the baby was falling from the lowest limb of a tree in the yard. I hastened breathlessly outside and grabbed the child to my breast, fearful that he was injured, but he was barely whimpering. Thankfully, the grass was just tall and compact enough to soften the blow.
The girls were perched upon separate limbs several feet higher, so completely absorbed in their chatter, they were unaware of the baby’s fall. I called to them and asked, as casually as I could, “Girls, what happened to your little brother?” Both looked down at me in disbelief and shock. Then the older responded, “Mother, I put him on the lowest branch of this tree, but I have no idea how he got down.” The younger sat and stared at me silently.
I realized they were bing honest and only told them that little brother had fallen because he was not yet old enough to know how to hold onto a limb like they could. I instructed them that in the future they must watch more closely and protect him until he was old enough to care for himself.
In one congregation we served, a beautiful young girl, Kendall, named her doll “Miss Ruby.” Her mother and I had visited the Birmingham Museum to see an exhibit from “The Wizard of Oz,” which included Dorothy’s ruby red shoes. When Kendall heard her mother speak of them later, she thought they were mine and referred to them as “Miss Ruby’s red shoes!”
Kendall’s mother informed me recently that Kendall is now married and is teaching kindergarten, but she still has her Miss Ruby doll.
Joe had admirers too. His custom was to stand in the back of the sanctuary to greet worshipers as they exited. In several of the churched we served, young boys hastened to stand beside him to assist in greeting everyone “just like Brother Joe.” Young Randy was one of them. One Sunday, his parents invited us to Sunday dinner. We were aware that a puppy was lying on the floor near the dining table. As we were eating, Joe heard Randy call the name, “Joe Pruett.” He turned toward the child, thinking a question was forthcoming. Randy’s mother quickly explained, “Oh, Randy was speaking to his puppy, which he recently purchased for him. He named it Joe Pruett.”
One of my former students brought her young son to me for a weekly tutoring session to improve his reading skills. At the end of one session, I mentioned it was my birthday. “How old are you, Miss Pruett?” I responded, “It is a secret, and I cannot tell.” That statement piqued his interest, and he refused to accept “no” for an answer. Finally I agreed to whisper my age into his ear if he promised to never tell anyone. “I promise,” was his quick reply. I whispered softly into his ear, “I’m 50 years old.” His expression changed instantly. His eyes enlarged, indicating complete shock before he uttered, “Oh, Miss Pruett, I don’t blame you. If I were that old, I wouldn’t tell anyone either!”
Children learn love from those who give them love, and no person can have a better or more faithful friend than a child who admires/loves him unreservedly. Is it any wonder that Jesus asked for little children to be brought to him, for he said, “…of such is the kingdom of heaven.”
