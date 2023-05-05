Please join the Children of Crossville’s Preparatory Orchestra as it hosts its last concert of the 2022-2023 season.
The concert will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, May 19, at 6 p.m., and is free to the public. Donations are appreciated.
The preparatory orchestra is comprised of beginner string students from Cumberland Country, grades 3-6, and is directed by the Children of Crossville’s Chamber Orchestra (COCCO) alumnus, Alexandria Griffis.
The students of the preparatory orchestra will later audition for and perform in COCCO, Crossville’s award-winning chamber orchestra. Both orchestras are supported solely through the voluntary donations and sponsorships of the community.
The May 19 concert will include many solos and ensembles from the COCPO students, many of which were played in the Solo and Ensemble Competition in April.
COCCO and its preparatory orchestra would like to thank its sponsors: J.H. Graham, Dr. and Mrs. Douglas and Jeanette Carpenter, Dr. and Mrs. Jon and Cathy Simpson, Dr. Kimberly and John Peaslee, Raymond James, Mr. and Mrs. Scott and Julie Shanks, Mr. and Mrs. Cosby and Rebecca Stone, Highland Federal Savings and Loan, The Plateau Group, First National Bank of Tennessee, Mr. and Mrs. Pepe and Ann Perron, Newton Chiropractic, Musicians Pick, Southeast Construction, and Mrs. Leslie Price.
A special thanks to Andy Aikens and the First Presbyterian church for allowing COCCO the use of their facilities, and hosting the 2022-2023 season concerts.
If there are any questions regarding the Children of Crossville’s Preparatory Orchestra or the 2022-2023 season concerts, you may contact the COCPO Director, Alexandria Griffis at griffisalexandria42@gmail.com or (931) 337-7782.
