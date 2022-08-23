Come learn the age-old embroidery stitch called Chicken Scratch, also known as Teneriffe embroidery.
Jane Tavernier will teach this class for the beginner and/or the avid stitcher who is always looking for a new and innovative way to create.
Class size is limited, so sign up early. It’ll take place on Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The class fee is $20 and the kit fee will be an additional $10 (payable to instructor).
Please register and pay in advance.
All classes are located at The Rainbow’s End, 25 Peavine Plaza, Peavine Rd., Crossville, TN.
Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., you can call at 931-484-9600.
All are welcome.
