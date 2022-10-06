You can tell that things are getting better in Crossville when chess players start flocking to the Cumberland County Community Complex.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the whole country is celebrating National Chess Day. The Cumberland County Chess Club is hosting their annual Fall Open, renamed the second annual Susan E. Kantor Fall Open National Chess Day Chess Tournament.
There will be three sections to this tournament divided among skill levels: Open Section (open to all), Amateur Section (open to under 1200 rating) and Novice Section (open to unrated players only).
A guaranteed prize fund of $1,700 is being offered to be split into the Open and Amateur with the Novice designed for new players who are just starting out who want to see what a chess tournament is all about.
That is one of the firsts in the three “Opens” that the Cumberland County Chess Club hosts throughout the year. It is the first time having the Novice Section. Another first is establishing a special club prize designed for any chess club that has the most members at the tournament.
Who was Susan E. Kantor? The community knew her as a friend to so many as she loved people. All her life, from 1955-2020, she loved people. In 2005 she accepted a job with the U.S. Chess Federation and the chess community took a liking to her. She is missed by many.
For information about this tournament see www.cumberlandcountychess.org or contact Alan Kantor at 931-200-9038 or cumberlandcountychessclub@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.