The senior citizens of 127 South met Aug. 23 for their usual fun time with coffee, snacks, games and conversation. The bingo numbers were called by Arlene Simmons, and prizes were furnished by Buckeye Home Health. Blood pressures were also taken.
Jan Neitzke, the president, opened the regular meeting, with Arlene Simmons giving the prayer and Tom Simmons leading the Pledge of Allegiance.
Neitzke said the General Jackson cruise was a great success with good food and good entertainment. The next trip will be Sept. 17 to Cherokee, NC to the casino, and $40 is due now. The bus will be leaving the center at 6:30 a.m.
Don't forget to check Kroger receipts for credit from purchases to benefit the senior center. Also, the center is taking donations/items for next year's corridor sale.
The sunshine lady, Nancy Fincher, has been unable to be with us the last few weeks, but they wish her well along with those that still need prayers.
Leonard Hollender and Doug Locke told jokes to keep everyone alert.
Judy Fistler, Sandy and Paul Thomas sang and played some great oldies. Everyone can all relate to those songs of the past. Next week will be a great storyteller named Jim Everitt. He tells stories on WCTE out of Cookeville as well as here in Crossville.
After the dinner prayer by Bob Jones, members were served Fred's Shake ’n Bake chicken along with sides brought in by members. A big thank you to those that help make all this possible every week and especially those that work in the kitchen.
Friday, Aug. 30, will be the fifth Friday lunch with sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts.
Until next week, be good to one another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.