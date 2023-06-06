More than 100 players took part in the second annual Harry Sabine Spring Open hosted by the Cumberland County Chess Club earlier this spring. The U.S. Chess Grand Prix tournament offered $1,700 in guaranteed prize money in open and amateur divisions and prizes in the novice section.
Checkmate.
