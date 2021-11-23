The Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday from Thursday, Nov. 25, through Saturday, Nov. 27. Happy Thanksgiving.
Great New Books
Mercy by David Baldacci. For her entire life, FBI agent Atlee Pine has been searching for her twin sister, Mercy, who was abducted at the age of six and never seen again. Mercy’s disappearance left behind a damaged family that later shattered beyond repair when Atlee’s parents inexplicably abandoned her. Now, after a perilous investigation that nearly proved fatal, Atlee has finally discovered not only the reason behind her parents’ abandonment and Mercy’s kidnapping, but also the most promising breakthrough yet: proof that Mercy survived her abduction and then escaped her captors many years ago. Though Atlee is tantalizingly close to her family at last, the final leg of her long road to Mercy will be the most treacherous yet. Mercy left at least one dead body behind before fleeing her captors years before. Atlee has no idea if her sister is still alive, and if so, how she has been surviving all this time. When the truth is finally revealed, Atlee Pine will face the greatest danger yet, and it may well cost her everything.
Republican Rescue by Chris Christie. As governor of New Jersey and a key Trump insider and longtime friend, Chris Christie has always been known for speaking his mind. Now that the ... 2020 election is ... behind us, he shares his [beliefs] on how a battered Republican Party can soar into the future and start winning big elections again.
The Jesus I Know by Kathie Lee Gifford. Heartwarming, entertaining conversations between celebrities who often disagree about who Jesus is and their stories of what He means to them.
The 1619 Project by Nicole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine. Based on the landmark 1619 Project, this collection edited by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Hannah-Jones, who developed the Project in collaboration with the New York Times Magazine, expands on the groundbreaking work with new contributions by poets like Tracy K. Smith, writers including Kiese Laymon, and historians such as Anthea Butler. In the preface, Hannah-Jones shares her inspiration for the magazine version of the 1619 Project and her fascination with history _ and who is allowed to tell it. Fans of the 1619 Project will be eager to reread its essays, including Khalil Gibran Muhammad’s examination of sugar slavery and Wesley Morris’s treatise on the appropriation of Black music.
Library Laugh l
What building has the most stories? The Library.
Stingy Schobel Says
Do you have a small leak in your home you think is no big deal? For example, do you have a faucet that just drips a drop here and there?
Do this: Place a coffee mug where the drip is, and come back in 10 minutes. According to the World Wildlife Fund, if the mug is full when you return, you’re wasting about 3,000 gallons of water per year from that itty-bitty drip. Look up how to fix the drip (you’d be surprised how easy it is to do with a few tutorial videos you can watch online) to help save some H20.
Nearly 33 million fresh-cut evergreen trees are sold every year in the United States during the Christmas season. And while a real tree is a much more environmentally friendly choice than an artificial one, you do risk bringing invasive insects into your home that could be living in the tree.
To make sure your fresh-cut pine is bug-free, you can generously sprinkle a chemical-free powder called diatomaceous earth all over it. It’ll dry out the insects, and you can easily shake it off before bringing the tree indoors.
Library Laugh ll
What happens when ducks fly upside down? They quack up.
Libraries=
Information
You’re taking a new prescription, and you’re feeling a little lightheaded. Are the two connected?
It’s an important question, since many drugs are known to cause lightheadedness. And lightheadedness comes with a dangerous risk: falling.
Lightheadedness can mean many things. You may think of it as feeling faint or about to pass out, off balance, nauseated, confused or weak. All of these symptoms fall under the umbrella of “lightheadedness.” There are many reasons why medications cause lightheadedness.
Learn about the potential side effects of all your medications, and be on high alert if lightheadedness is a possibility. Jot down the day and time you take a pill and the side effects you experience: your record of those details can help your doctor determine if you need a change in your regimen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.