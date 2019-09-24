Come hear Dennis Hill of Memory Road fame perform solo at noon Oct. 2 in the Cumberland Meeting Room.
This versatile vocalist will be performing pop and country hits from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
What’s Happening
Thursday, Sept. 26 — Computer class for beginners, Class 3, [pre-registration required], 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27 — Adult Coloring Class, 9 a.m.
Origami Group meeting, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28 — Beginning guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10 a.m.
10:30 a.m. — Intermediate guitar class with Tom Fincher, 10:30 a.m.
11:30 a.m. — Advanced guitar class with Tom Fincher, 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 30 — Intermediate tai chi class, 2 p.m.
Beginning tai chi class, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1 — KidBits Storytime and Craft, Children’s Library Carousel, 10 a.m.
“Breakthrough [PG], Tuesdays at the Movies, 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2 — Ewe Can Knit Needle Workers Group meeting, 10 a.m.
Stamp Collectors Group meeting, 11 a.m.
Dennis Hill, noon concert
Great New Books
The Testaments by Margaret Atwood. Whatever happened to Offred after the close of Atwood’s iconic The Handmaid’s Tale? In this talk-of-the-town sequel, we find out. Taking place 15 years later, the narrative is shaped by the testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.
The Institute by Stephen King. Silently whisked away after his parents are murdered, Luke Ellis wakes up in a creepy place called the Institute, surrounded by kids like him with special gifts of telekinesis and telepathy that the sadistic staff want to exploit for the Institute’s own purposes. Cooperate, and you get treats; resist, and you are exiled to the “Back Half” and never emerge. Luke just wants to get out, but how?
At Death’s Door by Sherrilyn Kenyon. Valynda Moore was born cursed. So when she dies as the result of a spell gone wrong and is trapped in the body of a voodoo doll, she expects nothing else from her messed up life. Until Thorn, leader of the Hellchasers, offers her a chance at redemption and a new life. But nothing has ever gone her way, for the Malachai, the very beast she and her crew of Deadmen have sworn to keep locked away, has risen. And this time he’s taken prisoners. Valynda must keep her wits about her or be denied her salvation and forced to watch as the entire world falls into the hands of absolute evil.
The Fifth Column by Andrew Gross. The New York Times bestselling author of The One Man once again delivers a tense thriller of a family torn apart set against the backdrop of a nation plunged into war. When Pearl Harbor is attacked, the conspiracy turns into a deadly threat with Charles the only one who can see it, and Emma, an innocent pawn.
Libraries=Information
Anxiety is on the rise in the U.S., with boomers leading the hand-wringing charge.
Plenty of theories try to explain why we are so stressed out, pointing to technology’s influence, a faster-paced world and more widespread financial worries.
Whatever the cause of your own anxiety, it’s helpful to have ways to calm yourself when you feel the tension rise. Here’s the lowdown on some popular self-calming methods:
Mindfulness Meditation — The practice of simply being still and focusing on your breath while you let thoughts float by-staying present without drifting into worries about the past or present.
Aromatherapy — Using scents, generally from essential oils from plants, to manipulate your state of mind. The theory is that inhaling certain compounds can affect the same parts of your brain as anti-anxiety drugs, but without the worrisome side effects.
Autonomous sensory meridian response — A sensory phenomenon by which some people experience a pleasant tingling sensation across their scalp and down the back of their neck-causing relaxation and feelings of well-being when they’re exposed to specific sounds and visual stimulation like whispering, tapping and slow hand movements.
To be continued …
Stingy Schobel Says
Focus groups pay for your opinion. You may be paid $100 or more for a few hours of your time.
Volunteers sit at a conference table with a professional moderator who invites participants to give their opinions on new products, marketing initiatives or other research that the company is doing.
Look for marketing companies through FocusGroups.org, PaidFocusGroup.net and Focusgroup.com.
Fill out a profile, then browse through upcoming panels to see whether you are a good fit for any research, and check back regularly to stay informed about new opportunities.
Library Laugh
Why did the cowboy get a dachshund?
Someone told him to get a long, little doggie!
