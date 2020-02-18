Jewelry artist and Art Guild at Fairfield Glade member George Gallant, will teach Fundamentals of Making Chain Mail Jewelry for All Levels from 1-4 p.m. March 19 in Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Students will be taught about chain mail, what tools are needed and how to use them, how chain mail is made and what it’s made of while making a beautiful Byzantine bracelet with filled silver (16 gauge) material.
The cost is $30 for members and $35 for non-members. A materials fee of $40 per student, paid to the instructor, covers the materials needed for the project as well as the use of the tools and handouts needed for the class.
The class is limited to six students maximum; a minimum of three students are needed to hold the class. Tools are supplied to complete projects but are the property of the instructor. Tools may be purchased for a separate fee. Eye protection is recommended.
Register at Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, or call 931-707-7249. The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity employer.
