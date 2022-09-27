On Friday, Sept. 16, President Jim Blalock called the weekly business meeting to order. Mary Brown gave the opening prayer and Fred Zoeller led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance. Jim thanked the day’s bingo sponsor: Buckeye Medical Group.
Jim asked for prayers for our senior center members facing health challenges. Contact Sunshine Lady Margaret Miller if you know of a member who’s dealing with such issues. Please keep Tom Simmons, Rose Ploss, Jim Sykes and Jim Blalock in your prayers.
Jim Blalock updated everyone on the center’s news and events:
• The new sign for the outside of the building has tentative dates for installation. The sign is very large and will allow people traveling on 127 to know what the senior center offers to the public. Remember, everyone 50 years and older is welcome to join.
• Sheila Blalock passed out the recipe for her Apple Snickerdoodle Dump Cake that so many people raved about. She also asked members to let her know if they would be interested in having Chair Zumba at the senior center as a regular activity.
• The collecting of donations for the 2023 127 Yard Sale has started. No furniture or clothing, please. Contact Jim Blalock if you need to have someone come pick up your donations and drop them off.
• Today’s lunch was a delicious biscuit with chicken, vegetables and gravy, fresh fruit, vegetable salad, Jell-O salad, sliced beets, bread and a choice of chocolate or strawberry cake. Thank you to all the volunteers who worked to provide today’s meal.
• Our next Movie Day is Monday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. Please come and join us for a wonderful time.
• Our next Game Day will be on Tuesday, Sept. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be $5 and includes barbecue, baked beans and potato chips. Be sure to sign up.
• Line dancing continues every Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Still collecting emergency contacts for 127 senior center members. Please do not only use your spouse, add another family member or close friend that you trust.
• The senior center is looking for ideas for future trips, Please submit your ideas to Sheila Blalock. Sign-ups are on the back table.
• Remember to register your Kroger Card charity online as the Senior Citizens of Cumberland County. Jim reminded us that today there was a special of 5x fuel points.
• Remember to bring in your aluminum cans and foil so the center can turn them in for money.
The day’s entertainment was singer Billy Gibson.
