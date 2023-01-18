Don’t let anyone catch you without wearing green on St. Patrick’s Day again. Join George Gallant and make this fun project with chain maille jewelry.
Anyone at any skill level can create this cute Irish bracelet.
The class will teach you how to properly open and close jump rings, how to make the Mobius knot (a classic chain maille weave) and how to put it all together into a chain bracelet that’s custom made for you. Shamrock green and lime are combined to craft the bracelet. It even has a strong magnetic clasp.
Once you learn this weave, it can be adapted to any colors you like to highlight any holiday or special event. Change the colors or materials to adapt it to your needs. You’re only limited by your imagination.
There will be no need to buy tools or accessories for this class. As always, Gallant supplies the tools needed during the class so you can determine if chain maille jewelry is for you.
The kits supplied for the session make a large sized bracelet. Although the weave may look a bit complicated, George will show you how to make it simple and fun.
Instructor George Gallant is a member of the Art Guild and is a jewelry artist.
This three-hour class will be presented on Thursday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. The class will be held at the beautiful Plateau Creative Arts Center (451 Lakeview Dr.).
You are invited to arrive early and walk through the gallery or visit Endless Possibilities to enjoy (or purchase) items displayed by other Art Guild members.
The cost for this class is $65 for Art Guild members and $70 for guests. The cost includes the class, use of the beautiful facility, use of tools needed and the materials kit with magnetic clasp.
This class is limited to six students.
Join Gallant for an afternoon of fun as you learn a new skill and possibly make a new friend.
To register, drop by the Arts Center or call 931-707-7249, someone will ensure you have a spot.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.