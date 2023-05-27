A program of Celtic Music selections will be performed by Mezzo-Soprano Diane Pulte at a community concert on Sunday, June 4, at 3 p.m.
The performance is open to the public at no cost and will be held at Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ.
“I was interested in creating a concert that would interest people of all ages and backgrounds,” Pulte said. “I believe part of the broad appeal of Celtic music comes from its varying musical styles, which includes everything from traditional music, new age, country, rock and even mainstream pop.”
The concert program will be a traditional presentation including Judith Sullivan on harp and piano and Betsy Masterson on violin.
Pulte is professor of voice in the School of Music at Tennessee Tech University.
A native of Texas, she received her Bachelor of Music degree from the University of North Texas, her Master of Music degree from Southeastern Louisiana University, and her Doctorate of Musical Arts degree from The Ohio State University.
Previously she has held teaching positions at Otterbein College, Kenyon College, Muskingum College and The Ohio State University.
Pulte has performed various roles with The Dallas Opera, Opera Columbus, Asheville Lyric Opera and Columbus Light Opera.
She also has performed as soloist in many oratorial and symphonic works. She’s currently an active soloist, recitalist and chamber collaborator.
Celtic music is most often associated with the music of Ireland and Scotland. Because more than half of the settlers that immigrated to Appalachia came from Scotland, Ireland and Wales, Celtic music is the single greatest influence on Appalachian music.
This performance is part of an annual Concert Series in honor of Diana Riggs, the late director of music at Pleasant Hill Community Church.
A gifted musician who played piano, organ and harp, she organized concerts featuring a variety of performance artists to bring the gifts of music to the wider community.
The concert will be held at Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, 67 Church Dr., Pleasant Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.