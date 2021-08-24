Did you know there are still areas known as modern Celtic nations? Know how many there are or where they’re located?
The Celtic Circle will discuss four of the smaller ones — Cornwall, Brittany, Glacia and the Isle of Man — at its Sept. 7 gathering.
Those into history and/or genealogy, especially involving anyone or anything Celtic, are encouraged to attend. Celtic ancestry is not required.
Celtic Circle meets from 2-4 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month in Faith Worship Center’s fellowship hall at 95 McLarty Lane, Crossville. The parking lot and handicap assessable entrance are behind the church.
The group’s Robert Burns Dinner was a delightful success, from bagpiper Jacob Starker of Cookeville, who piped in the Haggis, held proudly aloft by
Davis Babcock of Clan Davidson to Clan Frazer member Gordon Fraser’s rousing renditions of the Toast to the Lassies, in his native Scot’s dialect, and The Lassie’s (somewhat tender, sometimes rowdy) Reply by his wife, Joann.
Plans are already underway for next year’s dinner.
By comparison, the Aug. 3 gathering was quiet, with 15 cousins and no visitors. The group shared an eighth-anniversary cake and went around the room comparing memories of outstanding displays at Art Circle Public Library, the county Archives and the county fair, as well as Celtic Christmas trees at First National Bank, the first Scottish Ceilidh with more than 200 attending the standing-room-only program at the Art Circle Library, and several successful Books, Biscuits and Tea programs featuring speakers from Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Plans for the balance of 2021 and 2022 will be announced.
Email Barbara at callingallclans2013@gmail.com for more about the Celtic Circle.
