The Celtic Circle Gathering on Tuesday, Dec. 7, will be a Christmas party, with everyone encouraged to bring cookies or brownies or fudge or chocolate covered cherries — whatever your favorite Christmas treats are, to share around the table. The group will provide sweet and unsweetened tea and water. Pictures of the Celtic Christmas Tree, on display at the First National Bank in Crossville’s Parade of Trees, will be passed around and there will still be time for everyone to go to the bank and place their vote on the best tree on display.
As everyone eats and visits, the group will have a chance to share their favorite Christmas memories from childhood or more recently.
You don’t have to be of Celtic heritage or be currently involved in genealogy to attend. Members try to make everyone feel welcome and there are no dues or required number of Gatherings to attend each year. Any questions, contact Barbara Hooper at Callingallclans2013@gmail.com.
The group meets the first Tuesday each month from 2-4 p.m. at the Faith Worship Center, 95 McLarty Road, Crossville. Park behind the building and use that handicap assessable entrance.
Come join the Celtic Circle on Dec. 7 and share your Christmas traditions and memories. Have a blessed and joyful Christmas.
