The Celtic Circle will meet on Tuesday, April 5, and celebrate Tartan Day by wearing our Scottish colors.
National Tartan Day is observed on April 6 each year, commemorating the Scottish Declaration of Independence and recognizing the achievements of Americans of Scottish descent.
Those who don’t know which plaid represents their clan or aren’t Scots are encouraged to wear whichever plaid they find attractive.
The Celtic Circle will discuss the different plaids and their background stories, as well as how they are woven.
Anyone who knows some plaid knowledge or has an actual family plaid is encouraged to attend and be prepared to share it.
Now that spring is just around the corner, the different tattoos, festivals and games are fast approaching. Here is the list of those happening within a comfortable driving distance:
Tullahoma, TN — Piping on the Green, April 23. Free admission.
Townsend, TN — Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games (new location), May 21-22. Visit smokymountaingames.org
Greenville, SC — Greenville Scottish Games, May 28. Visit gallabrae.com
Blairsville, GA — Blairsville Scottish Festival, June 11-12. Visit blairsvillescottishfestival.com
Linville, NC — Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, July 7-10. Visit gmbg.org.
Hendersonville, TN — Middle Tennessee Highland Games at Sanders Ferry Park, Sept. 10-11. Visit midtenngames.com
Johnson City, TN — East Tennessee Celtic Festival & Games.
Dandridge, TN — Dandridge Scots-Irish Festival, Sept. 24. Free admission. Visit scotirishfestival.com
Stone Mountain, GA — 50th Stone Mountain Highland Games, Oct. 14-16.
The Celtic Circle had 19 cousins, including one visitor at their March 1 Gathering
St. David’s Day (March 1) and St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) were recognized by asking how many cousins can claim any Welsh or Irish ancestors, in which a lot of them could.
They laughed as they discussed whether they had Greek, Egyptian, German, Roman or Celtic feet since the shape and the length of their toes are supposed to indicate racial origin. It seemed very few of them have Celtic toes.
Then they named all the actors, authors, singers, musicians and politicians (living and deceased) they could think of who could claim Irish ances-try, and it was quite an impressive number.
The red hair so prominent among the Irish, and also seen in the Scots-Irish, can be traced way back to King George I and his German mercenaries, who found the Irish colleens and the Scottish lasses so very attractive.
The cousins finally got a little bit serious and looked up the meaning of some of the most common Irish surnames, which ended up bringing more laughter.
For example, Clark means “cleric,” Kennedy means “helmet-headed,” Campbell means “crooked mouth,” Mahony means “bear-calf,” and Mullen means “bald.”
At the Celtic Circle Gatherings, the members laugh, visit and enjoy the company.
They welcome all those interested to join them. Celtic ancestry isn’t necessary.
Celtic Circle meets from 2-4 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month in Faith Worship Center at 95 McLarty Ln., Crossville.
There are no dues and no required number of gatherings to attend.
Email callingallclans2013@gmail.com for more information.
