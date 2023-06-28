In June, the Celtic Cousins finalized plans for the annual Robert Burns Dinner, set Saturday, July 22, at the Thunderbird Lodge in Lake Tansi.
The dinner will be catered. The deadline for cousins and their guests to reserve their space is July 15. Cost is $20 per person.
Contact Wanda Daugherty, wmd53@live.com. Sorry, there are no refunds and there will be no pay-at-the-door attendees allowed.
Ken Baker will be the Master of Ceremonies.
Activities include the popular scotch-tasting station, the Bonnie Knee contest, “odes to the lads and lassies” and a silent auction. A delightful Scottish bagpiper and harp music will be presented and many of the gentlemen will be attired in their kilts.
Jason Smith, a Highland Games athlete from Crab Orchard, will demonstrate his prowess at “throwing the caber,” “stone putting” and “weight tosses” if logistics can be worked out.
If not, he will be on hand at the Crab Orchard Christian Church’s annual fall festival, Oct. 14, to demonstrate. The Celtic Circle will have booth space, as well.
Other activities planned for 2023 include:
•Aug. 1, picnic to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Celtic Circle, location to be announced
•Sept. 5, Ken Baker will share the details of his British Isles cruise
•Oct. 3, Tim Richards, director of the Smoky Mountain Highland Games in Maryville, will explain the colors and meaning of the clans’ tartans
Discussions are ongoing for Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.
Active genealogy activity or proof of Celtic ancestry are not requirements for attending Gatherings. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at Faith Worship Center, 95 MacLarty Lane, Crossville from 1-3 p.m. There are no dues, just a donation can by the door. Any questions, contact callingallclans2013@gmail.com.
