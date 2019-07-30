Everyone is invited to join the Celtic Circle as they celebrate their sixth birthday as a “local Celtic clan,” comprised of members with Irish, Scottish and Welsh ancestry. There are also several others who just enjoy bagpipe music and Irish dancing. In other words, new members don’t have to prove Celtic ancestry or be involved in any genealogy research to attend the gatherings. They will be serving cake and ice cream and be entertained by the Crossville Dulcimer group, who have been practicing some Celtic songs.
In August of 2013, the “clan leader,” Barbara, fulfilled her dream of starting a Celtic group in Cumberland County. They met for several years at the Christian Church of the Cumberlands on First St. in Crossville, and now meet at the bridge, the annex building of the Crossville United Methodist Church, at 69 Necham St., on the first Tuesday each month.
They’ll start at 5 p.m. (CDT) Aug. 6 with the cake, ice cream, coffee and water. Attendees can choose to bring their own meal, since it is dinner time, but either way, members will visit with each other. Then, at 5:30 p.m. they will have a short business meeting till 7:30 p.m., before the entertainment. There are not any dues or attendance requirements. Email Barbara at callingallclans2013@gmail.com, or just show up to the meeting. The Celtic Circle promises to make everyone feel welcome.
At their July gathering, they listened to John McCaul Jr., born and bred in Ireland. He used a PowerPoint program to bring the members up to date on past and current happenings between Northern and Southern Ireland and England. It very interesting and informative for everyone.
The group survived another Celtic Circle Rabbie Burns dinner. Their motto is, “Have Fun n’ Relax.” Gavin Moffat was the master of ceremonies. He gave the “Address to the Haggis” and read “The Immortal Memory,” all with his deep and resounding Scottish accent.
Gordon Fraser, another true Scotsman, presented the “Toast to the Lassies” and Catherine Stewart Munkelwitz responded with the “Lassies' Reply.”
After a feast fit for Bonnie Prince Charles himself, members bid on over 200 silent auction items, before settling back to enjoy music and singing by Rob and Linda Fisk. The Celtic Circle would like to thank Sherri Manker and Charlotte Racquet who cataloged, priced and staged the Silent Auction, which is the group’s yearly fundraising event. They would also like to thank the cousins and guests who bid on, bought and took home treasures.
They also laughed and cheered in appreciation for the eleven men brave enough to get up on the stage and show off their “pretty” knees. The guest of Rob and Linda Fisk, Stretch Cleeland, was voted winner of the Bonniest Knees Contest. All members had a great time. Everyone is invited to the next meeting.
