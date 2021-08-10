Céad míle fáilte! One hundred thousand welcomes were given as the Celtic Circle cousins came to the 5th annual Robbie Burns Dinner on July 31, at the Thunderbird Recreation Center in Lake Tansi.
It was the 235th anniversary of the publishing date of Burns’ work called “Poems, Chiefly in the Scottish Dialect,” otherwise known as his Kilmarnock volume.
The evening opened with Scotch whiskey, haggis tasting and appetizers as the cousins visited, bid on silent auction items and readied for the ceilidh (Gaelic meaning party, pronounced kay-lee) festivities.
Tennessee Tech student musician Jacob Starker gave the piper’s call on his bagpipes and Charley Manker hosted the event honoring the Ploughman Poet, as he read a history of Robbie Burns, popular for his many poems including Auld Lang Syne.
In true Scottish ceremony, Starker piped in the haggis as Davis Babcock presented it with native Scots Gavin Moffat and Gordon Frasier.
Moffat gave the Address to the Haggis, cut into it and toasted, followed by the Selkirk Grace, attributed to the work of Robbie Burns:
Some hae meat and canna eat,
And some wad eat that want it
But we hae meat and we can eat
And sae let the Lord be thankit.
The cousins all contributed to the buffet and were called up to eat. With dishes like corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, Scotch eggs, shepherds pie, Welsh cookies, Scottish shortbread and so much more, it was impossible to still be hungry.
Frasier, who told his story of how he became an American citizen, recited the Immortal Memory followed by a traditional toast to the lassies and the lassies’ reply by Moffat and Joann Frasier.
Then came the Bonniest Knees Contest, in which the lads who didn’t pay a dollar had to line up and show their knees. Though there was some serious competition, Starker was presented with the “Bonniest Knees” Award.
Unexpectedly, and unbeknownst to the bonniest knee contenders, there was also a hairiest knees competition, awarded to Alfred Beeler who said he would be back next year to defend his title.
The dinner is the Celtic Circle’s annual fundraiser for the group’s activities. While most Robbie Burns Dinners are usually observed on the anniversary of the Scottish bard’s birthday on Jan. 25, the Celtic Circle’s was nearer the anniversary of his death, July 21.
As old friends were reunited and new friends were met, the Celtic Circle closed with a singing of “Auld Lang Syne.”
One thing is for certain, the Celtic Circle knows how to have a ceilidh. Here’s to long life and a merry one; a quick death, and an easy one; a pretty girl, and an honest one; a cold pint, and another one! Slainté Mhath!
Celtic Circle holds their Gatherings at Faith Worship Center, 95 McLarty Ln., on the first Tuesday of the month from 2-4 p.m. The group celebrates Irish, Welsh and Scottish Celtic ancestry, history, festivities and culture. You do not have to have Celtic lineage to join. For more information, contact Barbara Hopper at callingallclans2013@gmail.com.
