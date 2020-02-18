Any Irishman will tell you that March belongs to the Irish, and the Celtic Circle plans to celebrate that fact twice during March. We'll start with our regular Celtic Circle Gathering on Tuesday, March 3, at The Bridge building at 69 Neecham St. in Crossville, starting with Irish goodies (including a big pot of corned beef and cabbage) and fellowship from 5–5:30 p.m.
After a very brief business meeting, we'll turn the program over to John McCaul Jr., who recently returned from a visit to his birthplace in Ireland, where he and his wife, Ashlyn, renewed their wedding vows. John's topic will be "Hail Glorious St. Patrick: The man, the legend and the feast day." He will share some facts and some legends, as well as explain how the feast day of Ireland's principal patron saint, St. Patrick– "Naomh P'araig"– is celebrated over there.
In addition to sharing some Irish jokes, funny stories and singing some Irish songs about the Ole Sod, John will try to teach us the Irish spelling and correct Gaelic pronunciation of some common Irish-related English words. He's highly qualified to do so, since he is currently teaching Gaelic language classes at the Knoxville Irish Society, and will also bring information about that group and those classes with him.
It promises to be a fun-filled time and we invite you to join us. You don't have to be involved in Celtic genealogy research or even have any known Celtic ancestry, just come as our guest. We have no dues nor any required number of Gatherings to attend. For more information, contact callingallclans2013@gmail.com.
In addition to generally meeting the first Tuesday each month, we also schedule special Celtic-related activities. For example, on St. Patrick's Day Tuesday, March 17, we are sponsoring a free "Irish Songs and Shenanigans" program in the Community Room at the Art Circle Library, 3 East St., Crossville, from noon–1:30 p.m. Watch this newspaper for a separate article with all the details.
Despite nasty, rainy weather, 36 brave cousins, including 6 new ones, attended our February Gathering and it was well worth it. JC. Davis, Roane State-Crossville Campus-Professor and local historian dressed as an English soldier and entertained us with facts, figures and some funny details about the many men with Irish, Scots and Scot-Irish ancestry, who bravely fought for our country during our American Civil War in both the Union and Confederacy. The only Welshman he could find involved in the Civil War was Jefferson Davis.
Davis made learning about our country's history interesting and exciting.
In next month's article, we will list some upcoming Celtic related summer activities and events.
