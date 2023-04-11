Crossville cellist Robert Devere Moore will play his favorite solos during a special concert April 21 at the Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville.
He will be accompanied by pianist Lesley Morrison during the performance that starts at 7 p.m. in the theater at 72 S. Main St.
Favorite solos to be performed include “Malaguena,” “Songs My Mother Taught Me,” “Ave Maria,” “Shostakovich Concerto,” “Dvorak Concerto” and “Tchaikovsky Rococo Variation.”
A former cellist with the Florida Philharmonic Orchestra, Moore studied music performance at Oberlin College.
He has performed at Art Circle Public Library, Grinder House Coffee Shop, Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates’ Celebrate Diversity Day in Fairfield Glade and the Cumberland Homesteads Tower Association’s Christmas open house.
Tickets are $20 each plus a convenience fee and are available at 931-484-6133 or palacetheatre-crossville.com. Audience members who need special accommodations are asked to call the Palace box office.
