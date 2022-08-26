It’s almost time to tune up the drums, get the native costumes to fit and set up tents for the many artifacts and cultural treasures in the Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates’ annual Celebration of Cultures.
This year’s event on Aug. 27 promises to pull out all the stops for entertainment, information, historic displays and the joy of sharing. The party in the park perks from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at The Square at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. in Fairfield Glade.
Expect to see Hawaiian dancers, young Cumberland County Playhouse singers, Native American drummers and more.
Music, dance, ethnic food and song, including Terry Henderson’s melodious singing, are aimed at soothing the soul.
Admission is free.
Upper Cumberland Diversity Advocates is a nonprofit organization that promotes diversity, inclusion and equality. Visit www.UpperCumberlandDiversityAdvocates.org for more information.
