He’s lived through 18 presidents, fought for his country in a global war, and raised five children in the midst of moves from Tennessee to Ohio and back again.
Carlos Landrum added another milestone to his book of life Wednesday, when he celebrated his 100th birthday.
“We live a long time,” said Louise Watkins, Landrum’s 80-year-old baby sister. “Carlos, he’s such a good man.”
Watkins was among the well-wishers gathered for the party at Crossville’s WyndRidge Health & Rehab Center, Landrum’s home since 2019.
“You know I love you so much,” she said as she hugged her big brother, clad in a gray shirt proclaiming, “It’s my 100th birthday,” with a bright blue “birthday boy” on his chest. On his head was a cap bearing the words, “If you love your freedom, thank a vet.”
Watkins and a friend made the trip from her home in Bradenton, FL, to be part of the special event.
“I sure wanted to see him,” she said. “We came up Sunday.”
The birthday boy, affectionally called “Pap” by his family, exchanged few words as he accepted greetings and gifts from family, friends, WyndRidge staff and fellow veterans.
A baby doll given to him by his daughter-in-law, Tammy Wilson, gave him a chuckle, and he briefly held a great-grandchild.
“He always loved eating Cheerios and bananas,” Wilson shared. “He’s in good health.”
Wilson was Landrum’s caregiver for several years. She’s privy to the routine that’s the secret to his longevity.
“No. 1, he would never take medicine,” she said. “No. 2, he would do 100 pushups a day. Every day.”
He was also fastidious about making his bed. Wilson laughed at the memory of him measuring and tucking, which prompted his wife, Nadine, to leave the task to him.
“She said, ‘I can’t make a bed like that.’”
Landrum was born April 7, 1921, in LaFollette, TN, the second son of eight children. Warren G. Harding had been sworn in as the 29th U.S. president only a month earlier to lead a nation recovering from what was called the War to End All Wars and a flu pandemic.
Twenty-three years and another global war later, he was a member of the U.S. Army’s 119th infantry on the third wave of the June 6, 1944, attack on Normandy.
“They said hit the beach running because if you stay on the beach you’ll be in plain sight [of the German troops],” Landrum said in a 1994 Daily Post-Athenian interview commemorating the World War II invasion known as D-Day. “You could tell when we got to the beach that there had been a terrible battle. You could smell the death on the beach.”
An estimated 156,000 Allied troops, 6,939 ships and landing vessels, 2,395 aircraft and 867 gliders took part in the World War II invasion that’s still the largest seaborne invasion in history. Landrum is one of the last survivors.
He fought in five countries in the next 11 months and took part in the Battle of the Bulge. He received a Purple Heart for his wartime service.
Area and regional veterans groups paid their respects during Landrum’s party. They included Jack Fogel with the Fleet Reserve Association and County Veterans Service Officer Garry Blaisdell. Bob Pantea of Elks Lodge 2751 brought a framed certificate of special recognition and a quilt. The East Tennessee Patriot Guard Riders honored him by posting U.S. flags behind him and bearing gifts of a cap and two T-shirts.
“We did not give these to you,” one of the members told him. “You earned them long time ago.”
Landrum left LaFollette to work in Ohio. He returned back to Tennessee after a while, settling in McMinn County with his wife Nadine. She passed away in 2014.
Landrum moved in with his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Tammy Weaver, before he came to WyndRidge, and though Michael Weaver passed away last October, his wife is still devoted to Landrum. She visits WyndRidge a few times every week, and the affection between the two is evident.
“He deserves everything in this world,” said Wilson.
She bent down for a hug. “I love you,” she said.
Landrum replied, “I love you.”
Wilson laughed and embraced him a little tighter before replying.
“I love you a whole bunch.”
