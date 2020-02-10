2-21 george wash birthday.jpg

Young George Washington is portrayed by Atticus Abraham. Don Francisco, fifer, is pictured with Abraham.

Come celebrate the birthday of George Washington with a dessert featuring cherries. 

The “birthday party” will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at First National Bank of Tennessee, 5011 Peavine Rd., from 1 to 3 p.m. Members of The Crab-Orchard Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will provide desserts. A young George Washington, portrayed by Attacus Abraham, will make an appearance.  Abraham is the son of DAR member Monique Abraham.

