Hosted by Standing Stone Historical Society, Standing Stone Day will be observed on Saturday, Oct. 8.
The public is welcome to share the day, the history, the fellowship, the stories, the music, and the celebration with Monterey.
This year, the festival theme is “Tanasi Timeline” highlighting all the unique events that occurred before, during and after the creation of the state of Tennessee for its 226th birthday, and how those events led to the incorporation from Standing Stone Community to town of Monterey in the annual Standing Stone Day booklet.
Standing Stone Day Festivity lineup for Oct. 8:
• Craft show — beginning at 8 a.m. at Monterey Branch Library
• Parade — 10 a.m. along Commercial Ave. from Poplar Ave. to 401 E. Commercial Ave.
• Ceremony — directly following the parade (about 10:30 a.m.) at the Standing Stone Monument
• Native Nation cultural presentation — 11 a.m.-noon at the Standing Stone Monument with singing, music, dancing and drumming
• Caleb and Leann live music concert at noon at Whitaker Park.
At noon the presentation at Standing Stone Monument will conclude and attendees may shop the craft show vendors at Monterey Branch Library, enjoy lunch from our food vendors, partake and enjoy the live music at Whittaker Park Amphitheater.
Join in and visit Monterey on Oct. 8 for the annual Standing Stone Day celebration as the community’s history centered around the iconic Standing Stone Monument comes to life.
Standing Stone Monument is the pedestal on top of which is the only remaining piece of the dog-shaped monolith carved by the members of the Cherokee Nation dating to prehistoric times.
The lighthouse-shaped monument bearing the stone was built in 1895 by Narragansett Tribe No. 25 and was the focal point of the first-ever Standing Stone Day that same year, in which 3,000 residents, visitors, citizens and dignitaries came to dedicate the monument and cement the Native Cherokee heritage from which Monterey was born.
Over the years, the history of the Standing Stone Monument, what it meant and where it came from was lost.
In 1979, Dr. Opless Walker discovered the history behind the mysterious stone monument and worked with attorney Dale Bohannon to have the second Thursday in October declared as Monterey’s very own holiday, Standing Stone Day.
Since then, festivities have been held annually and the holiday is set to be observed on the second Saturday in October; a day Monterey cherishes, embraces and celebrates its unique Cherokee Nation heritage.
For updates and festivity information, visit and like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StandingStoneDay.
Those interested in representing their clubs, groups, organizations and businesses in the Standing Stone Day Parade may email standingstoneday@gmail.com to register for free.
Craft and food vendors may contact Monterey Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary at the Monterey Depot at 931-839-2111.
SSHS hopes you’ll join in and enjoy a wonderful “Tennessee Time.”
