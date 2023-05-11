The British Festival will return on May 13 and 14 in Historic Rugby, TN.
This free event will have live music, artisans, cricket games, a maypole, Queen’s tea, kid’s area, shopping, food trucks and so much more. The festival is a celebratory weekend for everyone.
Guests will enjoy music all weekend long from many different genres: folk, ballads, horns, singer songwriter, children’s and rock n’ roll. Some of the talented artists and bands performing include Granville Automatic, Historic Rugby Cornet Band, Sunstreet, Glade Dixieland Band, Mt. LaConte Jug Band, Junction South, Music for Children - Jodie Manross and Russell Tanenbaum, Greg Horne and Wildwood Flutes.
All weekend long, local artisans will be featuring and selling their arts and crafts: desserts and baked goods, local authors, lavender products, handmade knives, angora pieces, encaustic art, utilitarian pottery, Victorian clothing, local honey and more.
On Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, celebrate The Queen’s Tea in the newly renovated Hester Hall. This festive tea will include sandwiches, scones and desserts along with the Rugby Blend Tea. This is the only ticketed event at the festival, at $25 a ticket. Seats are limited, so it’s recommend to reserve your spot soon.
The beloved maypole is returning in front of Historic Rugby’s Schoolhouse on both Saturday and Sunday. Lark in the Morn Country Dancers are back to instruct festival goers how to wrap the maypole with beautiful ribbon designs. Young or old, anyone can join in on this joyful activity.
On both days, festival goers can view and partake in walk-up cricket games in front of Ivy Cottage. Folks will learn about the history and how to play from American Cricket player, author and leading authority on the history of American Cricket Tom Melville. All are welcome.
The kid’s area will have plenty of activities for the little ones to join in on the fun. Badminton, corn hole, croquet and an assortment of other games will keep kids of all ages busy.
Locally owned food and drink will be provided by Harrow Road Canteen, Country Dogs, Dave’s Food Truck and MoCo Brewing. British fare and Appalachian favorites, hotdogs, lemonade, funnel cakes, local brews and more delicious foods will be served.
All local shops and historic buildings will be open all weekend long.
Shops:
• Historic Rugby Commissary - Shop for crafts, British foods, China teapots, Rugby and area history books, prints, toys, period clothing, jewelry, soaps and much more.
• Spirit of Red Hill Nature Art & Oddments - Nature/wildlife paintings, prints, cards, and more by Donna Heffner, vintage items, unique handmade gifts, locally made soaps. Coffee is available. Come visit our Brit-Lit tent.
• The Gallery at Historic Rugby - Features local Tennessee artists creations, original painting and fine crafts.
Historic buildings:
• 1884, Kingston Lisle.
• 1882, Thomas Hughes Library.
• 1887, Christ Church Episcopal.
• 1906, Schoolhouse.
• 1887, Rugby Printing Works.
This year’s British Festival is sponsored by the Tennessee Arts Commission, Spirit of Red Hill Nature Art and Oddiments and Glen and Carmita Wright.
For more information or directions, please contact Historic Rugby at 423-628-2441. Visitors are encouraged to visit www.HistoricRugby.org for more information about the village.
Historic Rugby looks forward to welcoming you.
