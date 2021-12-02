The 2021 holiday season is officially here! Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is just twenty days away.
You have probably already noticed the “sidewalk angels” ringing the bells for the Salvation Army, the city of Crossville’s decorations, and the many other lights, sounds and smells of the season.
This means that activities and events around the county will be kicking into overdrive as those of us on the Plateau celebrate this most wonderful time of the year. There are lots of no-cost events planned over the next few weeks. Read on for some of them:
Friday at the Crossroads. This event begins on Main St. today, Friday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. It includes food vendors, merchandise for sale, and entertainment. This is a free event.
Art Circle Public Library is offering free Christmas card kits. These kits are for those in area senior living facilities. You may pick up your kit now and return it to the Christmas Card Mailbox at the library no later than Dec. 10. The public library is on 3 East St. here in Crossville.
City of Crossville’s annual Christmas Parade. This event begins at 4:30 next Saturday, Dec. 11. It will feature clowns, bands, floats, horses, vintage cars, and even old Santa himself! Prior to the parade is the Rotary Club’s annual Chili Cook-off. It begins at 11:30 a.m. and lasts until 1:30 p.m. at the Depot on Main Street.
Central Baptist Church will once again present a free musical holiday program. “Sing, Joy!” begins on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., and will run Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m., and 2 p.m., and again on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. inside the sanctuary at the “big church on the hill” off Hwy. 127 South. This musical production is under the direction of the very talented Jacquie Mitchell.
Old Fashion Baptist Church will host a Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 8 a.m.-noon.
The Tribute Quartet will perform on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Fairfield Glade Baptist Church at 130 Towne Center Way. This free concert will begin at 4 p.m.
Emmanuel Baptist Church on 90 Dayton Ave. will present GMA Hall of Fame inductee Tim Lovelace for “Humor with a Purpose.” This is a free event and starts at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15th.
Lantana Road Baptist Church will once again offer its Live Nativity Scene. It will be offered from Dec. 22-Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, from 5-8 p.m.
Cumberland County Playhouse has two holiday offerings. You can see live versions of “Plaid Tidings” and “Scrooge” through the week before Christmas. Visit www.ccplayhouse.com for show times, ticket prices, and to make reservations.
Lake Tansi is hosting the Lake Tansi North Pole Village. Visitors will be able to enjoy Christmas lights at the Lakeside Pavilion all week long. Weekends between now and Christmas, from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, there will be hot cocoa, crafts, carolers, and maybe even a Santa visit!
* * *
Congratulations are in order to Homesteads Elementary eighth-grade superlatives. These are the awards voted on each year by their peers.
Mr. and Ms. Homesteads are Jonah May and Molly Neal. Best All Around, Michael Velluto and Sydni Smith; Most School Spirited, Cole Hinch and Kaiden Luttrell.
Talyn Hurd and Mariana Alva are Most Athletic; Thomas Burgess and Naomi Cross were named Most Academic.
Most likely to become a Millionaire goes to Leland Herald; Casey Hepburn is the Funniest; Brady Smith was named Biggest Techie; Ema Allen is Most Talkative; Claire Badosky is Most Creative; Rileigh Bruce is Most Likely to Travel the World; Caden Gipson is Most Likely to be a Homesteads Teacher; and Isaac Sadowski-Lalicata is Most Likely to Join the Armed Forces! Last, but certainly not least: Miss Band is Marla Ashburn and Mr. Band is Leland Herald.
