One may retire from the military, but he never retires from the service of others.
As of July 1, Cumberland County Veterans Service Officer William “Bill” F. Ward has retired. He was recognized by local veteran organizations for his service as an advocate for the community’s veterans and their needs at the American Legion Post 163 on June 30.
After serving in the U.S. Army for 20 years, Ward became Cumberland County VSO in October 2012.
The Cumberland County Veterans Assistance Council, American Legion Post 163, Sgt. Morgan W. Strader Detachment 1467 Marine Corps League, Department of Veterans Affairs Chapter 1015, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32, Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294, Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 297, Crab-Orchard Daughters of the American Revolution, Vietnam Veterans of America Plateau Chapter 1015, Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts 5025 and 9686, and Elks Lodge 2751 all made presentations of gifts and well wishes to Ward and his wife, Debbie.
Ward was moved to tears.
“Ten years ago today, I retired from the Army. Little did I know, that I wasn’t retired from service,” Ward said, with a catch in his throat, “service to everyone; my family, my friends, my brothers in arms, my sisters in arms and, more importantly, their families.”
“I walked into this job almost eight years ago, having no clue, just knowing that I wanted to continue to serve,” he added. “And I’ve done that. I could not have done what I’m being recognized for in any way, shape or form, without everybody in this room.”
Ward went on to express his deep appreciation for each of the attendees and their veteran organizations, their support and involvement in all they have accomplished from establishing new memorials to installing a ramp at a veteran’s home. He said they might have been able to do all these things alone but “that’s not who we are or what we are.”
With stars in his eyes and stripes on his heart, Ward said, “That’s what we’re all here for is to help each other and each other’s families.”
He has complete confidence in the newly appointed VSO Garry Blaisdell.
After the presentations and Ward’s appreciation speech, he and Debbie cut his retirement cake and completed the evening among friends, brothers and sisters.
