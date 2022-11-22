I know what you’re thinking. Let me assure you, that’s not it. It’s much more. It’s so, so much more than that.
Now playing on Cumberland County Playhouse’s Adventure Theater stage, “Johnny and the Devil’s Box” is a new musical that recreates the theater into the mother church of bluegrass and barn stompin’.
Written by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, the production is what he described as a “timeless South” and is a musical about being a good steward of your gifts and the grace needed when you aren’t.
The Lord God Almighty (Daniel Black) said, “You gotta play the fiddle so the people can dance.” But, when the fiddler Lucifer “Lou” (Evan Raines) was kicked out of God’s angel choir, the music was given to Adam and Eve as a gift for the world. It was handed down from generation to generation until Pap Baker (Jason Ross) passed it, along with his father’s fiddle, on to his adopted son Johnny Baker (Waterbury-Tieman). Pap, a local moonshiner, brought the music, the people and jugs of whiskey together to led the regular hoedowns at the meetin’ house where the townsfolk of Crossings, GA, would gather, not necessarily to pray, but to make music, sing and dance — including the sheriff.
Pap wasn’t well, and to make sure the music continued and stayed true, he wanted to hand the responsibility of leading the hoedowns to Johnny.
Though he was talented, Johnny wasn’t ready for that responsibility, nor was he modest about his ability to play the fiddle. He burned up the strings at the hoedown, calling down the devil with the claim that no one could play like him.
Wanting to prove he was the best and take his spot back in the angel choir, Lou challenged God for a chance and set out to either ruin Johnny’s music or beat him in a fiddler’s face-off.
Robert King (Michael Ruff) moved back to Crossings with his daughter and Johnny’s love interest, Abigail King (Annabelle Fox), but tries to keep her from the hoedowns because he blames the music and dancing for the loss of his wife.
Waterbury-Tieman said he wrote the musical for him and his wife, Annabelle, to star in and perform together and is a love story of its own.
“We play the lead characters,” he said. “That’s how I wrote it. We love to perform. We love to make music for people.”
“We love to work together,” Fox added. “Pursuing something that could be ours and that we could claim and have ownership over, I think that is such a beautiful dream and it’s truly coming alive this weekend.”
Waterbury-Tieman continued, “I wanted to build a life for the two of us to do what we love and be together.”
This is his first work to be produced.
“The overriding theme is the power that music has to heal and unite, not only families, but entire communities,” he said. “And it’s up to each of us to find ways to use our gifts in support of that unification.”
In this case, the gift is music.
“There’s no one way to create a musical,” he said.
He took his inspiration from the culmination of folklore and literature to develop the musical’s story.
“It’s inspired by all the stories of the devil being a fiddle player which go back to ancient times. There was this idea that the violin it’s connected to the soul somehow. It sounds so human it makes you just want to dance. And in some religious sects, [there’s] no dancing, right? You can’t dance. So they called it the devil’s box because it would make people dance. Here in the South, hundreds of years ago, they were [known as] ‘the devil’s box’ and they would collect violins and burn them. It is a historical fact.”
Then, to drive it home, they incorporate all those comforting familiarities of Southern culture — think biscuits and “Hee Haw” and the Grand Ole Opry with “Footloose” in the mountains of a Mayberry-esque township with a side of pecan pie.
“The feeling of ‘Southerness,’” he said.
The production is a godsend — a jamboree jubilee with such an incredible soundtrack, supervised by Broadway music mogul Scott Wasserman.
“These are everybody’s stories,” he said.
After graduating with a bachelor’s in music and musical theater from Belmont University where he and Annabelle met, Waterbury-Tieman was hired by Jim Crabtree for CCP’s 2012 season.
“It was actually my first professional theatrical job right out of college,” he said.
A tip of the hat to his first job and experiencing Crossville, he set the musical in the fictional town of Crossings, GA. He said the premier of “Johnny and the Devil’s Box” at the Playhouse is incredibly significant and indicative to the theater’s unlimited capabilities.
“There’s no other theater in the world that could afford us this opportunity,” he said. “And I’ve known that for a long time. They knew the talent is right, the appreciation, the understanding of the themes, of the characters, of the music, the significance of the stories would instantly resonate and instantly come to life within these performances. It’s unbelievable.”
The show runs through Dec. 17. The run is expected to sell out, so get your tickets before they do. Visit ccplayhouse.com or call the Box Office at 484-5000 for ticket information.
