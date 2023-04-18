The intrigue, the drama, the suspense and the mystery of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” had audience members guessing until the end when it opened on the Cumberland County Playhouse MainStage on Friday, April 14.
Lured out to a huge manor on an isolated island, 10 guests with baggage, including their pasts, play a harrowing game of truth or death. Each of the 10 have one thing in common; they have all been accused of the deaths of others.
Directed by René Pulliam, the nail biting began as the strangers succumbed to their deaths at the hands of a murderer, one-by-one.
But, who is doing-in the whodunits?
Wrought with convoluted airs and graces, with no one else on the island except Rogers (James Scott), Mrs. Rogers (Caitlin Schaub), Fred Narracott (Jacob Alexander), Vera Claythorne (DeAnna Helgeson), Capt. Philip Lombard (Britt Hancock), Anthony Marston (Riley Wesson), William Blore (Daniel Black), Gen. Mackenzie (Bill Macchio), Emily Brent (Patty Payne), Sir Lawrence Wargrave (Jason Ross) and Dr. Armstrong (Michael Evanichko), the all-star cast starts pointing fingers — at each other.
This play has a high level of difficulty. The cast has to delicately manage the momentum without quashing the suspense. As the characters start dropping, there is dead air (pun intended), but the cast doesn’t let the pressure of silence exceed the speed of the show.
Watching was like seeing it all happen through a window to see the unsuspecting suspects acting as though no one is there watching their little vignette.
Jill Hassberger was the scenic charge artist for “And Then There Were None.”
For Playhouse productions, she usually is the scenic charge artist, but she has also been the set designer for several shows and is the head of the paint shop.
Along with a Playhouse T-shirt topped with her authentically paint-speckled flannel button-up and jeans, she said, “I wear a couple of different hats here,” regarding her work uniform.
As a scenic charge artist, she ensures the set pieces receive the same aesthetic treatment so they are consistent throughout, no matter who is doing the painting.
“My background is not in theater,” she said. “I’m an architect, actually.”
Jill grew up in Saline, MI, where her dad was a contractor, reading house plans at an early age. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Case-Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. Upon completing her bachelor’s, she knew she wanted to do something more creative.
“It occurred to me that architecture was a better fit,” she said. Deciding to become an architect, she returned to Saline and attended the nearby University of Michigan for her master’s in architecture.
“I was always very spatial,” she said. “Architecture was a natural thing for me.”
While working on her master’s degree, she worked for her dad’s construction company and became a Jane-of-all-trades, wearing many hats just like she does at the Playhouse.
Jill worked in architecture for 18 years in Saline, where she lived with her husband, a school teacher. Together, they raised their daughter, Cora. In the first grade, Cora began performing with a show choir.
“They needed parent volunteers, so I ended up helping with sets and painting with sets,” she said. Being naturally creative and artistic, though, she had minored in studio arts while attending Case Western and put it to good use. “So it’s not completely out of my realm.”
By the time Cora was in junior high, Jill was designing entire sets for their shows while working for an architecture firm.
When her husband retired, the Hassbergers moved to Crossville. Jill continued to work remotely full-time with the Michigan-based architecture firm, and Cora began performing at the Playhouse.
After about a year after the move, Jill discovered the Playhouse was hiring a paint shop assistant.
“So, I jumped on that chance,” she said.
Still working part-time for the architecture firm in Michigan, Jill was hired and trained by two former charge artists in 2018. Her first show to work on was the steampunk grunge set of CCP’s production of “Sweeney Todd.”
“I actually love how it takes my architecture background,” she said, “and I can use that to design here.”
She said Robbie Wright was in the shop when she started, and when he found out Jill was an architect, he encouraged her to design as well.
She took over the paint shop in the spring of 2020, and her first set design for the Playhouse was “Alabama Story,” based on a true story about a librarian who fought against book banning.
“It was a really tremendous play that is so on point, even for now,” she said.
As the set designer, Jill began reading the script, working with the director to get their vision of the production, producing preliminary sketches for the director for approval and then drafting everything on computer-aided design software for the set pieces that need to be built in the shop. She noted that typically the set designer wasn’t in-house, so she would consult with them to see that their vision was coming to fruition.
“I’m lucky here because I get to do the design part and then the paint part, so I can make decisions on the fly if I need to,” she said. “It’s also convenient for the shop if there are questions.”
When it comes to the question of what role she enjoys more, designer or charge artist, Jill said, “I enjoy them both. I enjoy the design portion probably more.”
However, she added that the last week before opening, tech week, was more stressful as the designer than as the charge artist. For “And Then There Were None,” Jill was the charge artist under set designer Tom Tutino. Aligning with his vision to illicit mystery and vaguity for the Agatha Christie production, the natural color palette was inspired by warm woodgrains and cold stones in a gradation of grays to blacks.
“I love that concept, and just trying to bring that to life,” she said. She compares the box set to the interior of a vast boarding house, akin to Downton Abbey.
“It’s a lot of fun, though,” she said. “I do love that there’s almost no color on it, and it will really make the characters, I think, stand out.”
The flooring was complicated. They had four weeks to color-treat the set, and two of those four weeks were spent painting the marble floor on the main stage.
“It turned out really great,” she said.
In response to the question about her favorite part of working at the Playhouse, she said, “Besides being able to create something with my hands – which is what was missing in the architecture world because you’re sitting at a computer all day long – I love the family that Cumberland County Playhouse provides. It’s a safe community of people that want to create magic.”
See Hassberger’s handiwork while you uncover the mystery of “And Then There Were None,” rated PG and now playing through June 1. Call the box office at 931-484-5000 or visit ccplayhouse.com for show times and tickets.
