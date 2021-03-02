The Cumberland County High School Theatre II class presents “Hindsight 2020,” an original play written by CCHS students, this month in Crossville’s Palace Theatre.
This one-hour production examines the challenges of being a teenager living through the year 2020. From a global pandemic to an extraordinary election to all that the 24-hour news cycle contains, students explore how the changes in their lives have affected them.
From hilarious parodies to heartfelt poetry, this original piece is sure to resonate with everyone, young and old. This production is best appreciated by audience members ages 8 to adult.
Performances of “Hindsight 2020” will be at 5:30 p.m. March 10; 7 p.m. March 11-12; and 2 p.m. March 13.
The Palace Theatre, at 72 S. Main St,. has a strict 100-audience-member capacity, with general seating in pretaped social distancing formations of small groups. Seating will be on a first-come basis.
Per Cumberland County Board of Education policy, as this is a school event, audience members must submit to temperature checks and must wear masks or facial coverings during the performances at the venue.
While specific seat numbers cannot be reserved, tickets may be held aside by emailing CCHS drama director Angela Robbins at robbinsa@ccschools.k12tn.net. Include name under which the tickets should be held, show date and time, and number of tickets desired. A confirmation email will be sent once the request is processed.
Note that any unclaimed tickets at will-call will be released to those waiting in the Palace lobby 15 minutes before each show.
The CCHS Drama Department realizes what a tough year it has been for many, so admission to the show is “donate what you can — if you can.”
