Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools are gearing up for their annual Future Farmers of America Farm Day event set for Sept. 16, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Stone Memorial High School, 2800 Cook Rd.
SMHS Agriculture Instructor and FFA Advisor Chris Burris said about 2,000 people came to their Farm Day event last year, and this year was sure to be bigger and better.
Proceeds from FFA Farm Day will support SMHS and CCHS FFA chapters.
Burris said, “While this is a fundraiser, we also use this event as community agriculture education and outreach as well.”
Admission is $2 per person to enjoy access to the food trucks, vendors, bouncy houses, pumpkin painting, hayrides, face painting, petting zoo and the car, truck and tractor show.
Those interested in entering the car, truck and tractor show may register by Sept. 15 to get the early bird rate of $15 per vehicle.
To enter, contact Danny Wilson at 931-261-2093 or dwilson6@ccschools.k12tn.net. All others may enter the day of the show at $20 per vehicle. Custom made trophies by FFA members will be awarded for the car, truck and tractor show at 2:30 p.m.
