The administration of Cumberland County High School and the Cumberland County High School Student Council are seeking candidates for the 2019 Hall of Fame.
The CCHS Hall of Fame honors outstanding alumni or individuals affiliated with Cumberland County High School who have obtained significant achievement or made a positive impact on their community at the local, state or national level.
To offer a candidate for the CCHS Hall of Fame, submit the name, area of achievement, years of association with CCHS and a written description of why this person should be included in the Hall of Fame.
Candidate forms must be postmarked by Aug. 19th and may be mailed to the CCHS Student Council, Cumberland County High School, 660 Stanley St., Crossville, TN 38555, or they may be dropped off in the front office of the school.
The induction ceremony will be a part of the CCHS homecoming football game on Friday, Sept. 13.
A reception in honor of this year’s recipient will be at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the CCHS library. At 5:30 and immediately following the reception, the homecoming parade will begin with the new CCHS Hall of Fame inductee serving as the parade’s grand marshal.
Past candidates include Benton Bilbrey (class of 1939), Diane Dorton Brown (class of 1949), Ruby Wyatt Davis (class of 1943), John Forgy Dooley (class of 1945), George A. Edwards Jr. (class of 1947), Dr. Paul A. Ervin (class of 1943), Luther Asia “L.A.” Fox Sr. (class of 1947), Margaret Keyes Harrison (class of 1921), Joseph Edward Hodges (class of 1947), Kimberly S. Loomis (class of 1981), William E. Mayberry Jr. (class of 1940), Glenn S. Miller (class of 1933), Kenneth Jimmy Moles (class of 1953), William E. Odom (class of 1949), Kate Peterson (class of 1927), Reba Russell Reed (class of 1955), Lyle Richardson Smith (class of 1939), Overton Copeland Stewart (class of 1944), Joanne Harrison Stone (class of 1940), Curt Watson (class of 1968), Dan Wheeler (class of 1960), James G. Purcell (class of 1955), Carol Darling (class of 1982), Randy Graham (class of 1974), retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. John T. Dooley (class of 1973), Glenda Miller Bond (class of 1965), Tonya Hinch (class of 1981), Harry Sabine (class of 1958), retired U.S. Air Force Col. Johnnie H. Hall (class of 1959), Michael F. Smathers (class of 1959), Emogene Keyes Teeple (class of 1948) and Donna Eberhart (class of 1978).
