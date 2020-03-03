The Cumberland County High School Theatre 2 class will present its spring production of I Never Saw Another Butterfly next week.
Celeste Raspanti’s I Never Saw Another Butterfly is based on the poems and diaries of children who lived in the Theresienstadt ghetto (Terezin). Most of them perished at Auschwitz.
May 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the ghetto’s liberation, and the CCHS Jet Theatrix Drama Department would like to honor all World War II Holocaust victims with this production.
Public performances will be at 7 p.m. March 12-13, and at 2 p.m. March 14 in the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Crossville. Admission is $5.
Tickets will be available at the door, and the show should run about one hour.
Due to the sensitive subject matter (Auschwitz, the Holocaust, extermination camps, death etc.), this performance is recommended for fifth grade and older.
More than 15,000 Jewish children passed through Terezin, and only about a hundred were still alive when Terezin was liberated at the end of the war.
One of the survivors, Raja, tells the true story of the children. She taught the children when there was nothing to teach with, helped to give them hope when there was little enough reason for hope, and created a little world of laughter, of flowers and butterflies behind the barbed wire.
It's her play — and it's theirs. There were no butterflies at Terezin, but for the children, butterflies became a symbol of defiance, making it possible for them to live on and play happily while waiting to be transported.
Call Director Angela Robbins at 931-484-6194 for more about the CCHS Drama Department.
