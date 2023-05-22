The Cumberland County High School Reader Volunteer Club presented books to kindergarten and first-grade students at Martin Elementary at their last club meeting. Members presenting the books are, front row, Jesse Miles, Tyra Whitt, McKenzie Ryan, Emily Farley, Ella Smith, Emily Nixon, Baylee Sears; and back row, Bailee Bilbrey, Akram Amara, Anna Davidson, Jorja Anderson, Abby Houston, Hayden Smith, Rachel Christopher and Teresa Smith. The books were purchased through a grant from Cumberland County Schools Charitable Fund grant.
CCHS Readers pass on love of reading
