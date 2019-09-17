Cumberland County High School’s 2019 football homecoming court members and class representatives honored during festivities last month.
Homecoming queen is senior Lillyann Quinn, the 17-year-old daughter of Natalie and John Quinn.
Band sweetheart Mikayla Vanlandingham is the 17-year-old daughter of Amy and Mike Vanlandingham.
Members of the homecoming court with their escorts include:
Freshman
Davin Littlefield, 14, son of Alanya and Don Littlefield, is class representative
Abby Houston, 14, daughter of Amy and Brian Houston, is football representative.
Sophomore
Clay Hively, 15, son of Robin and Casey Hively and escorted by sister, Julia, is class representative.
Josi Smith, 15, daughter of Staci and Jody Smith, is football representative.
Junior
Kanon Bennett, 16, son of Heather and Michael Bennett, is class representative.
Angel Potter, 16, daughter of Marie Harris, is football representative.
Senior
Emily Green, 17, daughter of my and Greg Green, is class representative
Sheridan Roberts, 16, daughter of Jody and Matt Roberts, is football representative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.