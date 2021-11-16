The Fairfield Glade Garden Club (FGGC), in conjunction with the Cumberland County High School (CCHS) horticulture program, will be holding their annual poinsettia sale. The poinsettias are planted and cared for by the students at CCHS under the direction of educator Danny Wilson. The FG Garden Club sells the plants, and the proceeds are divided between the FGGC Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund and the horticulture program at CCHS. The FGGC scholarships are awarded to local high school seniors who are going on to higher education in fields that benefit the food web.
The sale will be five days long with three being at the CCHS greenhouse and the last two at the Village Green Mall in Fairfield Glade. The days and hours of the sale at the greenhouse are Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 29–Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at the Village Green Mall on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2-3, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The plants will sell for $7 each. The color options will be red, white, jingle bell, marble and winter rose. You can view the plants online at fggardenclub.com under Fundraisers. Reminder: you need to bring your own containers for transporting your plants home.
On Dec. 2 at the Village Green Mall there will also be a holiday bake sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items will be wrapped for holiday giving or for you to take home and enjoy. The proceeds from the bake sale will also benefit the Helena Schmidt Scholarship Fund.
