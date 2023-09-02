Damian Lino of the Cumberland County High School Jet Pride marching band was recently awarded a $590 donation from the Southern Stars Symphonic Brass to attend the Summer Marching Band and Leadership Camp at the University of Georgia.
Lino and 130 other drum majors from the Southeast had the opportunity to work with the University of Georgia’s Redcoat Marching Band drum majors to improve leadership skills and technique as a drum major for the CCHS Marching Band.
Bruce Johnson, CCHS band director, recommended Lino to attend this weeklong camp to help build the capabilities of the CCHS Marching Band.
The SSSB has developed a Fund for Achievement for donors who wish to support the objective of funding Cumberland County School system’s instrumental music programs. The SSSB “Fund for Achievement” has as one of its objectives to support not only scholarships to local instrumental music students, but also financial support to instrumental music needs. At a recent event honoring the fine arts teachers (visual, choir, theater and band) from the Cumberland County elementary and high schools, the SSSB provided nearly 30 gifts of two complementary tickets ($44 value) to attend one of the SSSB concerts this coming season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.