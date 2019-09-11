Cumberland County High School is celebrating Homecoming 2019 this week, culminating with its contest Friday night versus Clay County.

Students are celebrating all week with a variety of dress-up days, a scavenger hunt, door decorations at the school and a canned food drive. In addition, the community is invited to the annual homecoming parade Thursday afternoon.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at the school. It will travel down Stanley St. to Main St., turning left and traveling to Fourth St. The parade will turn again and return to the school. A community pep rally and bonfire follows the parade in the school parking lot. 

CCHS will also honor 2019 Hall of Fame inductee J.D. Atkinson with a reception Thursday afternoon in the CCHS library beginning at 4:45 p.m. Atkinson will serve as grand marshal of the parade.

Award winners and the 2019 Homecoming Queen will be announced during halftime Friday night.

Tags