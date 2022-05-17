Can you incubate a business?
And if so, how would you go about incubating the business?
Well, you may never have a clue if you don’t get a chance to visit the Cumberland Business Incubator, right next door to Roane State Community College’s Cumberland County campus.
The Cumberland Business Incubator provides a variety of services to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow and prosper.
They can provide office suites, manufacturing areas and co-working spaces.
This means businesses that are looking for a start can lease out a space that they’ll have 24-hour access to for at least a year.
The building is absolutely filled to the brim withe these businesses. From start-up tech companies to massage therapists, the sky is the limit at the Business Incubator.
For those looking for a creative space to work on some personal project, their Maker Space is the spot to go.
The Maker Space is a place where anything is possible. It’s like a gym, but instead of paying a fee to use dumbbells and treadmills, participants use the Incubator’s wood-working machinery, a laser-cutting machine as well as a plethora of other available technologies.
Memberships are $20 a month or $5 a day, students pay half price at $10.
From 3D printers and computers with all of the essential programs already installed, to a sewing station and vinyl cutter, it feels as if there’s nothing one can’t make with the proper training.
Speaking of which, there are classes that are consistently taught in the Incubator’s Maker Space. One of the more popular is the “Build Your Own 3D Printer Class.”
This is a class where you get to build a fully functional 3D printer throughout three-easy sessions, for $250.
A brand new 3D printer costs an average of $300 to $500, while some will even be as expensive as $1,500.
To learn more, visit cumberlandincubator.com or call 931-456-4910.
You can also visit the front desk at the Cumberland Business Incubator for memberships in the Maker Space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.