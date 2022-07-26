The curtain will close on Cumberland County Playhouse’s production of Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook, with only four performances left.
The play, written with young audiences in mind, features beloved character Junie B. Jones. Someone stole Junie’s new furry mittens! When she finds a wonderful pen of many colors, she should be allowed to keep it, right? Because finders keepers, losers weepers.
This hilarious and heartfelt tale is based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park with actors from the talented Triple Threat Playhouse education program.
The show is about an hour long and is intended as theater for young audiences, but, really, it is a show for all ages. It is thoroughly entertaining to watch the counterpoint at which the cast of teenagers play kindergartners.
It is sponsored by Tony and Christy Dolinich and Junie Hobbs.
On Golden Pond continues through Aug. 11. This heartwarming play tells the love story Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. He is a retired professor with heart palpitations and a failing memory – but still as tart-tongued, observant, and eager for life as ever. Ethel is ten years younger, and the perfect foil for Norman, delighting in all the small things they cherish and that continue to enrich their long life together. This Tony and Drama Desk award-winning play became the beloved Oscar winning film of the same name starring Henry Fonda and Katherine Hepburn. Join this spirited couple as they humorously and poignantly navigate their twilight years set against the beautiful backdrop of their treasured Golden Pond.
On Golden Pond is sponsored by John and Christine Stinson, Hospice of Cumberland County, Grace Givers Home Care and SERVPRO.
The magical tale of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella continues on the Playhouse Main Stage through Aug. 21.
This Tony Award winning musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and Oklahoma! has delighted audiences worldwide with its surprisingly contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love – the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more – plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner”, “Impossible/It’s Possible”, and “Ten Minutes Ago” in this hilarious and romantic experience for anyone who’s ever had a dream.
The production is sponsored by Plateau Pediatrics.
The newest production at the Playhouse, Escape to Margaritaville, opened July 15. While the play promises an endless summer, the production will come to a close Sept. 8.
Plan your trip to this exciting new musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music’s greatest storytellers. Escape to Margaritaville is the musical comedy getaway featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Come Monday,” “Volcano,” “Cheeseburger in Paradise,”, “Margaritaville”, and many more. Imagine a place where the sun is hot, the water’s warm, and the drinks are as cold as they are plentiful. A part-time bartender, part-time singer and full-time charmer thinks he’s got life all figured out until a beautiful career-minded tourist steals his heart and makes him question everything. Take a break from your troubles, make some new friends on the island, and kick back to the soothing sounds of the kettledrum. It doesn’t get much better than this.
Escape to Margaritaville is sponsored by Ken and Grace Patton, Fairfield Glade Resort and Club Wyndham.
Tickets to the Cumberland County Playhouse can be purchased online at ccplayhouse.com or by calling the Playhouse Box Office, 931-484-5000.
All CCP productions are made possible through sponsor support, with additional support provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission, The National Endowment for the Arts, Playhouse media sponsor The Crossville Chronicle, and Playhouse Season Partners Plateau Pediatrics, Tim and Susan Tewalt, Ken and Grace Patton, Bob and Jaye Emrick, Dr. Edward and Karen Thornblade, and Bucky Burke Home Improvements & Landscaping.
